Sweden scores two unanswered to force OT vs. Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden scored a pair of third-period goals to tie Canada 3-3 and force overtime in the opening game at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

After beginning the period down 3-1, Adrian Kempe brought Sweden to within a goal 1:54 into the third after he walked into the slot and fired a shot that snuck under the arm of Canadian netminder Jordan Binnington.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored at 8:59 of the third, firing the puck into a wide-open net after a beautiful cross-ice pass from Jesper Bratt, pulling Sweden even at 3-3. Lucas Raymond registered his second assist of the night on the equalizing goal.

Victor Hedman, Mattias Ekholm and Erik Karlsson also recorded assists for Sweden.

Sweden had a chance to take the lead late in the third on the power play, but Canada was able to kill off the penalty, leaving the game tied with fewer than five minutes remaining in the third.

Overtime will be 10 minutes of three-on-three play. Teams can earn a maximum of two points for an overtime win, while a regulation win earns three points.