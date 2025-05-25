EDMONTON - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins collected the puck, moved into the offensive zone and put a pass on a platter for Evan Bouchard to blast home the Oilers' opening goal Sunday.

The longest-serving member of Edmonton's roster was at it again moments later, dishing to Connor McDavid for a slick 3-on-1 finish and a 2-0 lead.

Then with his team on its heels in the third period as the Dallas Stars made a desperate push, Nugent-Hopkins helped weather that storm before finding Zach Hyman with a stretch feed for a back-breaking 4-1 advantage that allowed the home side to exhale inside a rocking Rogers Place.

Edmonton centre Leon Draisaitl joked last season the versatile veteran was head coach Kris Knoblauch's favourite player, while McDavid called Nugent-Hopkins the team's "Swiss Army Knife" following an emphatic 6-1 victory in Game 3 of the NHL's Western Conference final.

It's not hard to see why.

Nugent-Hopkins' three assists Sunday gave him seven points through three contests in this best-of-seven series — tied for the third-most through a trio of conference final games over the last 30 years.

A staple on Edmonton's No. 1 power play, the first forward over the boards when a penalty needs killing, a winger on McDavid's line, and often moved to the middle in hopes of shutting down an opponent late in games, Nugent-Hopkins is Edmonton's man.

"You want players with flexibility … Ryan's that kind of player," Knoblauch said. "Any time you have a player that can do so much, as a coach you're very thankful for it."

McDavid said the value Nugent-Hopkins brings can't be overstated.

"He's asked to do everything every single night," said the Oilers superstar captain. "He's playing really, really well. Another three assists, but just solid all over."

The 32-year-old selected first overall at the 2011 draft had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) during last season's run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final that saw Edmonton come up just short against the Florida Panthers.

Nugent-Hopkins, who joined Wayne Gretzky as the second player in franchise history to register multiple points in each of the first three games of a conference or semifinal series, now has five goals and 11 assists in 14 playoff contests this spring.

"We're all just kind of doing our thing and trying to chip in wherever we can," said the Burnaby, B.C., product. "Nice to see it go in and to capitalize when we get our chances."

Oilers goaltender and Edmonton native Stuart Skinner watched Nugent-Hopkins from afar growing up, and always came away impressed with his attention to detail.

"He's such a huge part of our team and of our organization," the netminder said after an outstanding 33-save performance in a matinee affair that was closer than the score indicated. "He's a leader in here, the way that he shows his work ethic every single day and what he says in the room. He does it with a lot of composure, too. It is very impressive.

"I've always been a huge fan."

Nugent-Hopkins, who had a great chance at the side of the net in Sunday's second period that Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger denied, was in Edmonton for some of the proud franchise's darkest days as the Oilers missed the playoffs five straight seasons to open his career.

He's made sure to once again take a step back and enjoy this ride.

"It's always been a ton of fun to play here in front of these fans," Nugent-Hopkins said. "We've had some smaller runs. We've got a long way to go right now, but to feel that energy in the arena, it's pretty special."

Just like what he brings to the table each and every shift.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2025.