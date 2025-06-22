T.J. Brodie has cleared unconditional waivers on Sunday and will now have the last season of his contract bought out, TSN Hockey Chris Johnston reports.

Brodie, 35, had one season remaining on a two-year, 7.5 million contract signed in free agency last summer. He was placed on waivers on Saturday.

The Chatham, Ont. native made 54 appearances for Chicago last season, registering two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 15:38 per night.

A 15-year veteran, Brodie has scored 58 goals and 358 points in 962 career contests split between the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Blackhawks.