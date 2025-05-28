The talent of the United States hockey program has been on full display in recent years, with success on the World Junior stage and a dramatic runner-up finish at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

However, one of the things that has eluded USA Hockey during it's entire 88-year existence as an organization has been a victory at the World Championship.

That was rectified on Sunday when the United States defeated Switzerland in a narrow 1-0 overtime victory to claim the country's first gold medal in 92 years.

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson played the hero, beating Swiss netminder Leonardo Genoni 2:02 into the overtime frame setting up a win that hadn't been seen in almost a century.

"From day one we went [to Sweden and Denmark] with the mindset that we were going to win," Thompson told TSN1050's First Up on Wednesday. "This tournament for America has the reputation of being kind of a vacation where you get to explore Europe for a bit and if you win, you win.

"That wasn't the case with our group. We wanted to make sure we were there to play hockey and bring home a gold because it's been way too long. We had a young group of guys where everyone just bought in."

Thompson finished the tournament with six goals and nine points in 10 games while Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar and Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley led the team with 12 points each.

The Phoenix native didn't make the cut when the the United States was selecting their team for the 4 Nations Face-Off and is hoping his performance at the World Championship will put him in a good light when USA Hockey begins selecting their team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

"Not being on the 4 Nations team was a big was a big piece of my motivation [at the tournament]," said Thompson. "I thought this was a good opportunity to make a statement and put my hat in the ring for the Olympic team. Playing for that team is something I always dreamt about doing and that was part of the decision for going [to the World Championship]."

Genoni ended up with tournament MVP despite the gold medal loss while Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski represented the United States on the tournament all-star team, recording a goal and six points in the tournament with a plus-9 rating.

Werenski played a key part in the celebration, running back to the dressing room to grab a United States Johnny Gaudreau jersey the team had in display for motivation for victory. The team then draped the World Championship trophy with the jersey as they team wanted to celebrate with their fallen countryman.

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew tragically passed away in August of 2024 after they were struck by an alleged drunk driver on a bike ride in the days before their sister's wedding.

The Salem, N.J. native represented the United States seven times throughout his junior and professional careers, including five times at the World Championship, winning bronze in 2018.

Werenski was Gaudreau's teammate with the Blue Jackets at the time of his death and the team felt it important that Gaudreau's spirit was with the team throughout the tournament.

"It was such a tragedy of what happened to him and his brother," said Thompson. "I got to play with him at my first World Championship and played against him for a number of years. In my short time knowing him, he was a guy who put a smile on everyone's face and someone who you were naturally drawn towards and want to hang out with.

"He obviously had such a big love for the game and did so much for USA Hockey and the sport in general. Having this jersey in the locker room with us was something very important to us."

With the World Championship in the rearview mirror, Thompson's focus shifts to the off-season and his training as his Buffalo Sabres look for their first playoff appearance since 2011.

The Sabres finished seventh in the Atlantic Division last season with a 36-39-7 record Thompson leading the team in scoring with 44 goals and 72 points in 76 games.

After around a month of his off-season taken up with the World Championship, Thompson is back to the grind to try to do whatever he can in order to get his team back to the postseason.

"I would like to tee it up and relax but I got to get back into the gym right away," said Thompson. "I think it's got to be a case of every individual on our team just doing [a little bit] extra. We've been in this spot for awhile so the first thing you have to do is look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can be doing better.

"That goes back to why I have to go back to the grind so quickly. I think going to the gym, coming to camp in better shape [will help]. For me, it's so I can play in more situations and help the team out. We have a good group that I think underachieved last year, so that internal hunger has to be there and start from day one."