Jacob Markstrom returns to Calgary Friday to face the Flames for the first time since he was dealt to New Jersey in the off-season for blueliner Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick.

Markstrom ended his four-season tenure in Calgary fifth in franchise history in wins with 105, and finished third in Vezina voting in 2022 when the club won the Pacific Division and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

It’s been an early adjustment for Markstrom in New Jersey, who has a .905 save percentage for the 7-4-2 Devils.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe allowed that Markstrom's play has been inconsistent so far, but he praised what the veteran goalie has brought to the team’s leadership group.

"I've been really impressed with him," Keefe said. "He's a competitor…you see that in how he practises, how he trains, and just the mindset that he brings to the arena…he's got great leadership qualities…the play has probably been a little up and down for him, but you just see the work habits and the work that he puts in, and he maybe had his best start the other night in Vancouver.”

Calgary’s goaltending numbers have actually improved with Markstrom no longer in the fold. Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar have split starts early this season, and the Flames are fifth in five-on-five save percentage after they were 27th last year.

The Flames are on a four-game losing streak and have allowed 10 goals over their last two contests.

“I think our goalies have been good, the last two games aside,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said. “A lot of that isn’t on them…I don’t think we were really good enough. I think both of them have been excellent for us to start the year.

The Flames will honour captain Mikael Backlund on Friday for reaching his 1,000th NHL game, which he played on Wednesday in Utah. Jarome Iginla is the only other Flame to have played 1,000 games with the franchise. Backlund will have more than 20 family and friends in attendance for the ceremony, including his mom, dad, and billet parents from his time with the Kelowna Rockets.

“It’s great to have so many family members and friends to share it with,” he said. “It’s going to be a special moment…it means the world to me and my family. We’re so proud to call ourselves Calgarians. It’s our home. It feels really, really special to do it just with Calgary.”

Teammates also marked the occasion by gifting Backlund a bottle of wine and tickets to Wimbledon.

“He’s an old man in a young body,” veteran forward Blake Coleman said. “He takes good care of himself. He does the right things…he’s just an old soul. He likes to be in bed by nine and awake at six and walk his imaginary dog at seven. He’s very routine-oriented. He’s very structured and scheduled.”

Projected Flames Lineup

F

Coleman-Backlund-Coronato

Zary-Kadri-Pospisil

Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko

Lomberg-Rooney-Mantha

D

Bahl-Andersson

Weegar-Miromanov

Barrie-Pachal

G

Vladar

Wolf