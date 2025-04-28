The Maple Leafs practised at Ford Performance Centre on Monday.

---

John Tavares revealed that the league's concussion spotter pulled him from Saturday's game in Ottawa after he was hit by Senators defenceman Artem Zub early in overtime.

The Leafs centre was skating into the slot looking for a pass when Zub's right forearm hit him up high.

"I don’t think I really need to explain it," Tavares said when asked for his perspective on the sequence. "Pretty obvious what happened on the play. Puck’s nowhere near me. But just move on from it. Go out there and keep competing and trust that the refs are going to make the right calls."

There was no call on Zub on Saturday night.

"I don't like the hit," coach Craig Berube said. "Puck's nowhere near him. Looked like a headshot to me."

"That’s a tough one," said winger Mitch Marner. "You’re interested to see why nothing gets called on that, but that’s sometimes how the plays go and luckily enough Johnny’s fine and ready to go, so that’s all that matters."

Tavares, who scored in the first period, missed more than 10 minutes of game time, including a four-minute power play. He eventually returned to the action and was on the ice when Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson scored to force Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Tavares participated fully in Monday's practice and was even out early for extra work with player development staffer Patrick O'Sullivan.

"A little bit of soreness just in my jaw and cheek area, but felt good," the 34-year-old said. "Felt good on the ice today."

With three goals in the series, Tavares is tied for the team lead. He's also chipped in two assists.

"He's been playing some very good hockey for us as the series has gone on and even before that," Marner said. "When Johnny's at his best, he's a hard man to stop."

Even though Tavares ended up being cleared, the Leafs did not question how the concussion spotter handled things on Saturday.

"You have to make sure the guys are okay," said Berube. "It is in all sports, right? It is important to do that. There is nothing we can do about it."

ContentId(1.2297060): Tavares sore, but OK after Zub hit; Berube: 'Looked like a headshot'

---

Auston Matthews missed practice on Monday with the team describing it as a rest day.

"He’s in great spirits and he’s feeling good," Marner assured reporters. "Yeah, I mean, some days you just need an extra little bit of rest."

Matthews logged a season high 26 minutes and 23 seconds on Saturday.

"I look at the minutes and he played a lot of minutes last game," Berube said. "I have conversations with guys about it and, you know, if they feel like they need a little more rest I think it's a good thing."

The last three games of the series have all gone to overtime.

"He’s just doing what he needs to do to get himself ready to play and be at his best," said Tavares. "We know what kind of player he is and the drive that he has to play and compete and be driving force for our team, so he’s doing what he’s gotta do to be ready."

David Kampf, a healthy scratch in all four games in the series, skated in Matthews' usual spot on the top line at practice.

Matthews missed 15 games early in the season due to an upper body injury. He also missed a game at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. But Toronto's top-line centre suited up in every game down the stretch after returning to the Leafs.

The team did not skate on Sunday and it is unusual for healthy players to miss a practice following a day off.

"This is a case where rest truly is rest," said TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston. "I don't get any sense at all that there's a concern about his status for the game, about anything moving forward, nagging issues. If anything he's as healthy as he's been all year."

ContentId(1.2297058): Matthews misses Leafs practice for extra rest, but no concern about Game 5

---

Marner was asked if he learned anything from the 2021 series against the Montreal Canadiens when the Leafs squandered a 3-1 lead.

"I don’t think about the past or the future," the 27-year-old said calmly. "I’m in the moment. That’s what we’re focusing on. Another great opportunity at home tomorrow and we’re excited for it."

The Leafs are 1-12 in potential close-out games since Matthews and Marner arrived on the scene, but only four of those games were played in front of a packed Scotiabank Arena.

"The building's been rocking the first two games, so I'm very excited to hear it tomorrow night," said Marner. "We just got to make sure we embrace the moment and be ready for it."

The Leafs have not clinched a series on home ice since 2004.

Marner, who is in the final year of his contract, was the subject of fan chants during the games in Ottawa. Senator supporters shouted, 'Marner's Leaving!' in an attempt to get under the skin of the star winger.

Was that weird to hear?

"Not really," Marner said. "You do hear it but, at the same time, I mean, you’re focused on just playing hockey. You’re not really focused on what’s going on and once you’re really on the ice you don’t hear anything, you’re just trying to figure out plays and talking to one another and seeing what you can do to try to capitalize on their mistakes."

Marner leads the Leafs with seven points in the series.

ContentId(1.2297054): Marner unfazed by chants from Sens fans; expects building to be rocking in Toronto

---

Max Domi took responsibility for his first period roughing penalty. The Leafs forward hit Shane Pinto with the end of his stick after a false start on a faceoff.

"It's playoffs," Domi said. "You got to stay locked in no matter what. It's obviously unfortunate. I mean, you're getting into the dot like that, sometimes it's just a little bit of a reaction to kind of throw that. Obviously, you don't want to butt end a guy in the face. I certainly didn't mean to do that."

The Senators scored on the ensuing power play.

Berube said Domi let his emotions get the better of him in that moment.

"Yeah, it's one of those things where you got to be aware of your stick," Domi continued. "It doesn't matter if it's a situation like that or a trip or on the forecheck or wherever it might be. I mean, the refs got to do their job. They've got to call that and I respect that. So it's on us to be better, and certainly myself included, and we'll be better for sure."

Domi led the Leafs with 28 penalties taken in the regular season.

---

The Leafs dedicated much of Monday's 24-minute practice to special teams. The power play went 0/4 during the Game 4 loss.

Nick Robertson, a healthy scratch in the last two games, filled in as a placeholder for Matthews on the flank of the top unit.

Before the drill started, Berube had a simple instruction for his players.

"Move the puck, shoot the puck," the coach barked. "Move the puck, shoot the puck."

---

Max Pacioretty played in both games in Ottawa and continued to skate on the fourth line beside Domi and Bobby McMann at practice.

"He was really good in the first game," said Berube. "He provided a lot of energy and physicality. In the second game, he was fine. The energy level wasn’t as good, which is expected."

Pacioretty missed the final 27 games of the season due to an undisclosed injury.

The veteran winger played a team low 14 minutes and three seconds on Saturday, but still led the team with five hits.

ContentId(1.2297140): Leafs Ice Chips: PP gets back to work; Pacioretty remains on Domi line

---

Backup goalie Joseph Woll missed practice. Berube said he was feeling under the weather.

---

Assistant coach Marc Savard had a little fun with the media as he walked off the ice following practice.

"Inside information: Jani Hakanpää is questionable for Game 5," he told reporters, who were waiting to enter the team's dressing room.

It's tough to get details on injuries and lineup decisions at this time of year, but nobody was running with that story. Hakanpää has been out since November due to a nagging knee issue although the defenceman did take part in Monday's practice.

---

Leafs lines at Monday's practice:

Knies - Kampf* - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok

McMann - Domi - Pacioretty

Robertson

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Ekman-Larsson - Benoit

Mermis - Myers

Hakanpaa

Stolarz

Akhtyamov

Leafs power play units at Monday's practice:

QB: Marner

Flanks: Nylander, Robertson*

Middle: Tavares

Net front: Knies

QB: Ekman-Larsson

Flanks: Domi, Rielly

Middle: McMann

Net front: Pacioretty

*Matthews absent