The Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers skated at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

What's the best way for the Leafs to respond to what happened to their starting goalie in Game 1?

"Win," said centre Scott Laughton. "I think that's how you get'em. Play the same way, physical, play their top guys hard and, at the end of the day, yeah, it's about winning and punishing them that way."

Anthony Stolarz left Monday's game after taking an unpenalized forearm to the head from his friend and former teammate Sam Bennett.

Stolarz did not participate in Wednesday's skate and there is no timeline for his return.

"He's fine," said Leafs coach Craig Berube, who declined to reveal any specifics regarding the injury. "He's recovering. He's doing okay."

Stolarz vomited at the bench and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation on Monday night. He was back around the team as of Tuesday morning.

"He seems to be feeling better," said Leafs captain Auston Matthews. "He's been around the rink and stuff, so it's obviously good to see him. I'm not really trying to pester him with questions and stuff. Just try to be there to support him, and hopefully he'll be back here soon."

ContentId(1.2302174): Leafs Ice Chips: No timeline for Stolarz; experienced Murray will back up

Joseph Woll will make the start in Game 2. He allowed three goals on 20 shots in relief of Stolarz on Monday, which was his first game action since April 17.

Woll also took over the Leafs crease midway through the playoffs in each of the last two years.

"Very, very focused, very level-headed," Matthews said. "I find he's just mentally very resilient and very strong. Nothing really gets to him."

Matt Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, will dress as the back-up goalie on Wednesday. He played two games for the Leafs in December, but spent most of the season in the American Hockey League.

Rookie Dennis Hildeby had filled in as the back-up goalie after Stolarz left the game on Monday.

Bennett, a native of Holland Landing, Ont., heard boos from the Toronto crowd after the contact with Stolarz in Game 1. The fans will likely be on the Panthers winger again in Game 2.

"Are they bringing their skates?" quipped Panthers coach Paul Maurice when asked by your humble correspondent about Bennett's ability to handle the villain role.

"He's our leading scoring forward and he'll play an honest, hard game the way he always does," Maurice continued. "He'll be fine. And I appreciate the concern."

Maurice tapped his heart.

"I felt that," the coach said to laughs. "He'll be fine."

Bennett scored in Game 1 and leads the Panthers with four goals in the playoffs.

"He's a heart-and-soul player," said defenceman Aaron Ekblad. "We love following him into the battle."

ContentId(1.2302132): Best way for Leafs to respond to Bennett? 'Win ... punishing them that way'

---

Ekblad will return to the Panthers lineup on Wednesday after serving a two-game suspension for a hit to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel in Game 4 of their first round series.

"Going down the wall there, I'm trying to make a hit every single time I do that," Ekblad said. "I do that all season. I was aiming for his chest and I caught him in the chin. That's unfortunate but it's not my intention. I'm never out to hurt anyone on the ice."

Hagel, who sustained a concussion and missed Game 5 of the series, had some harsh words for Ekblad during the Lightning's exit interview day.

"Just purposefully going for someone's head is just as bad as it gets," Hagel said. "That was as purposeful as you could possibly see a headshot."

What did Ekblad think of Hagel's comments?

"Reasonable response," he said. "That's how he feels and we all move on."

Has Ekblad reached out to Hagel to clear the air?

"I'm not going to talk about any comments that I've had with Hagel."

ContentId(1.2302131): Ekblad on Hagel hit: 'Aiming for his chest ... never out to hurt anyone'

The hit came in only Ekblad's second game since returning from a 20-game ban for violating the NHL/NHLPA performance-enhancing drugs program.

"It's been a whirlwind of a season," the 29-year-old said. "It's not the way I scripted it, but we're here now. We're in the playoffs and it's a good opportunity to be playing hockey."

Maurice called Ekblad's Game 4 performance, in which he scored the game-winning goal, possibly the best game he's ever seen the defenceman play.

"If there's the positive, and we'll take it, he's in really good shape now," Maurice said. "That man is as fit as he's ever been in his life."

With Ekblad back, Uvis Balinskis will be the odd man out on Florida's blue line.

ContentId(1.2302138): Maurice on potential for Leafs fans to get on Bennett: 'Are they bringing their skates?'

---

After producing two goals and one assist in Game 1, Leafs winger William Nylander is tied for second in playoff scoring with 12 points.

"I just love when he's in that attack mentality," said linemate John Tavares. "He's moving his feet, and it just seems like he wants the puck all the time, every second of every shift, and just really wants to make a difference."

Nylander also produced two goals and an assist in Game 6 against the Ottawa Senators last week.

"Every time he gets the puck, kind of on the edge of your seat," said Laughton. "You're waiting for something to happen."

Nylander scored a career high 45 goals in the regular season finishing as the runner-up in the Rocket Richard Trophy race.

ContentId(1.2302127): 'Love when he's in that attack mentality': Nylander on the hunt against Panthers

---

The Panthers will be making a change on their fourth line with rookie Mackie Samoskevich replacing A.J. Greer.

Samoskevich was a healthy scratch in the last three games. He picked up one assist in three games against the Lightning in the first round.

'It's definitely a faster game," the 22-year-old said of playoff hockey. "I'll try to be more responsible. It's a rollercoaster of emotions in the playoffs so just managing those is something I took away."

Samoskevich produced three assists in two games in Toronto during the regular season.

"I can't wait," the native of Newtown, Conn. said. "Playing here is always fun. I'm sure the energy will be up in the building right away. I remember last time playing here it was. Definitely super excited."

---

Lines at Leafs skate:

F

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Pacioretty - Tavares - Nylander

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok

McMann - Domi - Holmberg

Robertson, Kampf

D

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson

Mermis - Myers

G

Woll

Murray

Hildeby

https://x.com/markhmasters/status/1920120599440974221

Lines at Panthers skate:

F

Verhaeghe - Barkov - Reinhart

Rodrigues - Bennett - Tkachuk

Luostarinen - Lundell - Marchand

Samoskevich - Sturm - Boqvist

D

Forsling - Ekblad

Mikkola - Jones

Schmidt - Kulikov

G

Bobrovsky starts

Vanecek