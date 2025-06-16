The Florida Panthers held an optional practice at Baptist Health Iceplex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Monday. The Edmonton Oilers held a full practice.

---

A reporter asked Connor McDavid how much extra pressure he's feeling, as the greatest player in the world, to lead the Oilers to a pair of wins this week and claim his first Stanley Cup.

"That's a pretty heavy question," Edmonton's captain responded. "I don't think about it that way. If you think about it that way, you'd be probably pretty crippled in terms of how you prepare and how you play."

The Oilers trail the Panthers 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final with Game 6 set for Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla.

"It's a big game," McDavid said. "Everybody knows that. I know that. And I'm looking forward to it. It's fun hockey. It's been a fun series to be a part of."

McDavid paused before continuing.

"The Cup will be in the building," he said. "Those games are what you dream of. Obviously it's not for us, but any time the Cup's in the building and you're playing, it's a good sign."

After losing 5-2 at home on Saturday night, Edmonton is looking to stave off elimination and drag the Panthers back to Alberta.

"I'm excited," said McDavid. "I'm excited about the opportunity. We've bounced back. A lot's been made about that. We talk about that all the time. But, for whatever reason, our group doesn't like to make it easy on ourselves, and we've put ourselves in another difficult spot and it's our job to work our way out of it, and I would expect that tomorrow."

In last year's Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers reeled off three straight wins with the Cup in the building before falling in Florida in Game 7.

McDavid (55 points in 30 games) and fellow Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl (51 points in 30 games) are two of just 18 players in NHL history with 50-plus points in games when their team is trailing in a best-of-seven series. The only other active skaters on that list are Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (52 points in 48 games) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman (50 points in 47 games).

After piling up five assists in the first two games of this series against Florida, McDavid has a goal and two assists in the last three games. He's been a minus player in all three of those games.

"It's not really about me," the 28-year-old stressed when asked about his play. "It's about us. It's about us trying to get a win here tomorrow night. That's what we're looking forward to. I think everybody has another level, myself included."

McDavid is getting matched against Panthers captain and reigning Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov on many of his shifts. But the Oilers centre is quick to highlight Florida's depth and system.

"Their whole team defends really well," McDavid said. "Whether you're out there against Barkov or anybody else, it's difficult. They play a really, really solid brand of hockey. If you do manage to get through Barkov and their forwards, then they've got [Gustav] Forsling, [Aaron] Ekblad, [Seth] Jones back there and they've got a pretty good goalie [Sergei Bobrovsky] as well. They're a good team. They don't make it easy on you. But it's our job to figure them out."

---

Both teams stuck to their usual routines on Monday with the Panthers holding a very optional skate and the Oilers holding a short, but mandatory workout. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch described the mood on the ice as "fantastic."

Extra forward Max Jones, who has yet to suit up in the playoffs, was volunteered to lead the stretch.

"He had a great practice," said veteran Oilers winger Corey Perry, who pointed out Jones knocked over defenceman Jake Walman early in the session. "It was a good energy out there."

Perry felt a lightness around the team despite the gravity of the situation.

"That was a fun practice," echoed winger Connor Brown. "I really think this team really enjoys these types of moments. We've had our back against the wall a number of times over these last few years and, you know, this is somewhere we feel comfortable."

Top-line winger Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who suffered a hand-related injury in Game 2, missed practice.

"I believe he'll be able to play," said Knoblauch.

---

Knoblauch declined to name a starting goalie during his media session on Monday, but TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Stuart Skinner will get the call.

"He's got a good track record," said Dreger. "[He's] 4-1 in Game 6s. His only blemish was in 2023 against the Vegas Golden Knights, so I think they're leaning on a bit of history."

Skinner allowed eight goals on 40 shots in his last two starts in Game 3 and Game 4 in Florida and was pulled from both games.

"Maybe he got pulled, but I don't put any of that blame on him," Knoblauch said. "I think Stu, like our team, is very resilient. They play their best when their backs are against the wall."

Calvin Pickard allowed four goals on 18 shots in Game 5.

---

The Oilers record when facing elimination last year was 5-1. Edmonton has yet to face elimination this season, but the team did rally after losing the first two games in the first round series against the Los Angeles Kings.

"We have a lot of guys who, for whatever reason, like adversity, like the competition, like being pushed," said defenceman Darnell Nurse. "Tomorrow’s the epitome of that."

"Facing elimination is not ideal," said Knoblauch, "but for this group it's almost what they want to be in."

Why is facing elimination a comfortable situation for these Oilers?

"When you get put in a corner sometimes the path becomes clear a little bit more," Brown explained. "It's obvious what you got to do."

One obvious area in need of improvement is the start. After being outscored 7-0 in the first period in the last three games, Edmonton is determined to play with a lead on Tuesday night.

"It changes a lot," said Brown. "It would open them up a little bit more, too. Obviously, when they're able to hold on to leads and get leads early, they're a really good defensive team. And when they don't really have to take any risks, they do a good job managing leads."

---

The Panthers believe the experience last year, when they struggled to put the Oilers away before winning on home ice in Game 7, will help them on Tuesday night.

"We have that advantage," said winger Matthew Tkachuk. "Playing an elimination game at home here, again, in this situation. It's no secret: the Cup is in the building. It's going to be the toughest test, the biggest game."

"We just have more experience," said Panthers winger Evan Rodrigues, one of just four regulars to take the ice on Monday. "So you get a little bit more comfortable in the situation. Whenever you can gain experience and feel like the moment's not bigger than it is, it helps and it helps the nerves and, yeah, you just go out and play your game.”

Tkachuk is urging his group to treat Tuesday like a Game 7 situation.

"This is their first elimination game of the playoffs," Tkachuk noted. "So, you know, that’s different. For us, we've played one Game 7, so maybe we have a tiny advantage with knowing the desperation that they're going to come out with. We have to match that desperation."

The Panthers led the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their second round series, but couldn't seal the deal in Game 6 at home. In the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Panthers failed to complete a sweep at home before getting the job done in Raliegh in Game 5.

The Panthers have clinched all three of their series wins this year on the road.

"We know this is the type of game we have to play," Tkachuk stressed. "Our start is important, just building our game — hard gaps, heavy forecheck on and above it, all the stuff we talk about all year. It's going to be the simpler the better for us in these games. And I'm glad we have that experience."

---

This is the third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final for the Panthers. Tuesday will be their 314th game during this stretch and the grind is real.

"Probably worse than anybody could imagine," said Tkachuk.

Tkachuk, in particular, has faced a daunting challenge this year. He sustained a groin injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and was 50-50 to play in Game 1 of the playoffs.

"The first round was definitely the worst I felt by far," the 27-year-old said. "And just knowing that was going to be, other than this round, that was our toughest round, playing Tampa, so I knew that even at nowhere close to what I expected out of myself, I knew I needed to help out as best I can if we’re going to get by them. So I was proud of myself and happy for playing that round."

Tkachuk produced three goals and two assists in the five games against the Lightning. He mustered just four assists in the seven games against the Leafs before potting two goals and adding five assists in five games against the Hurricanes.

"I had some ups and downs throughout the playoffs, and now I'm feeling the best I've felt," Tkachuk said. "Personally I'm very happy with where the health is."

Tkachuk has posted two goals and four assists in the five games against Edmonton. He is tied with linemate Sam Bennett for the team scoring lead in the playoffs with 22 points.

"I think the last three games he’s played have been the best of the playoffs by far," said Panthers coach Paul Maurice. "So he’s back."

---

The Oilers did not run consistent lines during practice, but Dreger reports that forward Kasperi Kapanen and defenceman John Klingberg are expected to draw back into the lineup for Game 6.