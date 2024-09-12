The Calgary Flames organization is counting on two young, dynamic offensive blueliners to play key roles in the team’s future.

Hunter Brzustewicz and Zayne Parekh were both point-per-game producers at the Ontario Hockey League level during the 2023-24 campaign. Brzustewicz was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in the Elias Lindholm trade last season, while Parekh was drafted ninth overall by the Flames at the 2024 draft.

Both showed their speed, skill, and puck-moving ability at the club’s rookie camp on Thursday.

The Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks rookies will compete at the YoungStars Classic in Penticton, B.C., this weekend. Parekh and Brzustewicz were on separate pairs, but chatting throughout Thursday’s skate ahead of the flight.

They’re excited about a Calgary Flames prospect pipeline that not only includes them, but other offensive defencemen like Etienne Morin and Henry Mews.

“We do [joke about playing with one another in the NHL], I won’t lie,” Brzustewicz said with a laugh. “I think we’re all just excited about it…we’re here to support each other with whatever comes.”

Parekh stressed patience and said the two prospects know they won’t be patrolling an NHL blueline together anytime soon.

“There’s a lot of talent back there for sure, but at the end of the day, we’ve got a long ways to go,” Parekh said. “It’s tough to look ahead.”

Parekh is getting an introduction to life in a big Canadian hockey market. He is the highest-drafted Flame since Matthew Tkachuk was taken sixth overall in 2016, and the first pick since the organization began transitioning its roster to younger players.

He feels the excitement, but cautioned fans to temper their expectations.

“I don’t think we’re going to step in tomorrow and be elite NHLers,” he said. “Maybe down the line, it’s something that can be pretty promising…I’m not going to step into the league next year and be a point-per-game defenceman. There’s got to be a lot of patience and trusting your process.”

Months ago, the Flames identified a need to add skilled players at all positions in their prospect pool. Since then, they’ve steadily added them through the draft and trades.

“We just haven’t had a ton of those types of drafts,” said Ray Edwards, the club’s director of player development. He said that after the likes of Andrew Mangiapane, Rasmus Andersson, and Oliver Kylington graduated from prospects to full-time NHLers, there’s been a shortage of pure hockey skill.

“We had that [skill need] filled, and we went away from it for a few years because we needed other stuff,” Edwards said. “Well now, we’ve got to restock the cupboards.”

Edwards emphasized how crucial rookie camp and the YoungStars Classic for prospects.

“We’ll take a hard look at the [physical] testing,” he said. “Have they improved? It goes back to all the development plans, what their goals and objectives were, what their action plan was over the summer…have we made strides with strength, with speed, with skating, with skill development?”

Edwards said that the prospects have to show real progress, or they’ll get left behind.

“This weekend goes fast,” he said. “You can’t dip your toe in the water…you get into Friday’s game, and you don’t have a good game, now you might not be playing on Saturday…you’ve got to come out of the gates flying.”

Edwards’ work isn’t limited to on-ice development. The Flames are trying to teach their prospects lessons about leadership and character as well.

“We’re always sending out clips,” he said. “Tom Brady just came out with a really great story on what leadership is, so we sent that out to the guys. We’re always doing those little things, just to give them something to think about.”

Edwards also observes how prospects interact with team staff.

“What your body language is like, how you treat the trainers, how you treat your teammates,” he said. “If we see something that’s a little off, we just take them aside and talk to them…accountability is everything when it comes to leadership.”

The Flames are expected to have a young roster this season, so there likely will be opportunities for some players at rookie camp to make their NHL debuts in the coming months.

The organization, however, is focused on the longer-term objectives.

“You have to be patient,” Edwards said. “That’s hard to do because everyone wants it to happen fast.”