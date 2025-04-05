Stanley Cup champion Lomberg motivating Flames during push to the playoffs

Calgary Flames veteran forward Ryan Lomberg has a simple message for his teammates as they continue their push for a playoff spot.

“The year Florida lost in the [Stanley Cup] finals, we were the last team to get in,” the ex-Panther said ahead of Calgary’s tilt at the Saddledome versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

“There’s a lot of things you can learn from that year and that I’m constantly telling the guys. Once we get in, we’re going to be in a good position because pressure’s going to be on the other side. We’re kind of in the playoff mentality, playoff mindset, playoff habits for a little while here. So we’re looking forward to it.”

Throughout the season, head coach Ryan Huska has lauded Lomberg’s leadership. He was signed as an undrafted forward by the Flames in 2015, made his NHL debut with the club three years later, and won the Stanley Cup as a Panther last season. They signed him as a free agent because they felt his positivity and work ethic would rub off on the younger players. He’s providing that leadership during a playoff chase few saw coming before the season began.

“He’s been there, he’s changed and matured a player,” Huska said.

“I think that’s so important.”

Lomberg allowed a couple of fist-pumps after seeing that Minnesota lost in regulation to the New York Islanders on Friday night. Huska watched the game at home. Calgary is five back of the Wild for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with two games in hand. The Wild and Flames face each other on Friday night at the Saddledome, a tilt that could be massive for both clubs.

“Probably just a little bit of additional hope,” Lomberg said.

“Realizing that [making the playoffs] is achievable.”

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson said that Friday night added some spark to the group.

“You talk about it, you’re human,” he said.

“It feels like we have it a little bit in our own hands. But…when you have it in your own hands, you’ve got to take care of business…you can check out-of-town [scoreboards], but you’ve got to focus on your own task-at-hand.”

Earlier in the week, veteran forward Blake Coleman said that the team had to win at least six of their remaining eight games. They started off the final stretch on the right foot, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Thursday. Huska’s message to narrow their focus and not get carried away with what they don’t have an impact on.

“We’ve talked forever, ‘Control what you can control,’” Huska said.

“The only thing we have control over is how we show up, the attitude we bring, and the work ethic we have as a team.”

Flames projected lineup

F

Sharangovich-Kadri-Pospisil

Huberdeau-Frost-Coronato

Farabee-Backlund-Coleman

Lomberg-Rooney-Klapka

Hanley-Weegar

Bahl-Andersson

Bean-Pachal

Wolf

Vladar