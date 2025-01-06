When it comes to professional sports, the concept of aging gracefully reads better on paper than it does in practice.

Competition at the highest levels require razor-sharp focus and a body that can meet and exceed its physical requirements on a regular basis. It means little skill erosion. It means high degrees of durability and reliability. And once you start pushing into your late 30s and early 40s, those elements tend to rapidly abandon a player.

Be it the National Hockey League or any of the other major sports leagues, there are endless examples of generational talents (in many cases, Hall of Fame-bound talents) staying a few years past their expiration date. And this is a long, illustrious list.

For decades, it was near-impossible to find an exception to the rule, until the venerable Tom Brady went down to Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl at the age of 43.

Brady’s playing style and skill set certainly gave him better odds at being able to sustain his craft longer than most, but considering the dozens of examples of great players falling apart, it still seems outrageous.

I was thinking about Brady again this weekend watching Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin pot his 19th goal in 23 games this season — a comically productive rate that makes every other player in the league blush. Oh, and he’s 39 years old and just seven weeks removed from a fibula fracture.

Even by Ovechkin’s wizard-like standards his goal-scoring production this year is through the roof. We are witnessing something special, particularly at even strength, where he is scoring at the highest rate of his career.

Travis Yost - Jan. 6

This blistering run of goals has at least helped offset all of the missed time during the fibula fracture, which notably paused Ovechkin’s chase of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal scoring record at 894.

Ovechkin has always been one of the league’s deadliest weapons on the power play — teams have never quite been able to figure out how to blanket Ovechkin in his home near the left circle, and Capitals playmakers have excelled at creating lanes and space for Ovechkin to get off his howitzer of a shot.

This is one area where Ovechkin’s game has evolved. If his peak was defined by him scoring at will on power plays in the Bruce Boudreau era, then his twilight is being defined by a refined attacking game at even strength.

I think some of that is attributable to the linemate mix the Capitals have afforded him this year — Dylan Strome is an outstanding passer and distributor, whereas Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas are Swiss Army knives who will forecheck teams into oblivion. Everyone has a role, it’s well defined, and they produce as a collective.

The fact Ovechkin is accelerating through the finish line is making this chase of Gretzky even more compelling. And consider the broader implications beyond just the all-time goal scoring record: the Capitals are currently leading the Metropolitan Division and appear primed for a deep playoff push.

If you are dreaming up the ultimate storybook ending for Ovechkin and the Capitals, a second Stanley Cup would do just fine.

Data via Natural Stat Trick, NHL.com, Evolving Hockey, Hockey Reference