No deal appears imminent between the Calgary Flames and restricted free agent Jakob Pelletier as training camp creeps closer, TSN's Salim Valji reports.

Valji notes the situation could change with one phone call and the two sides remain in contact, but talks are quiet at this point.

Pelletier posted one goal and three points in 13 games with the Flames last season. He added five goals and 12 points in 18 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The 23-year-old forward was selected 26th overall by the Flames in the 2019 draft. He has four goals and 10 points in 37 career games with the team.

Calgary will play their first preseason game on Sept. 22 against the Seattle Kraken, with their opening game set for Oct. 9 against the Vancouver Canucks.