The San Jose Sharks have traded Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenceman Jack Thompson and a 2024 third-round draft pick, the team announced on Thursday.

The 28-year-old forward has 16 goals and 27 points in 56 games this season.

This is the final season of his three-year, $9 million contract with a $3 million cap hit. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Duclair joined the Sharks via trade from the Panthers on July 1 in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick and Steven Lorentz.

Duclair joins his eighth team in his 10th year in the league.

Originally drafted in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry draft by the New York Rangers, Duclair debuted for them in the 2014-15 season.

In 546 career NHL games, the Pointe-Claire, Que. native has 138 goals and 288 points.