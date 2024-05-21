The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenceman Ryan McDonagh and a 2024 fourth-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick.

The Lightning originally traded McDonagh to the Predators in July 2022 in exchange for defenceman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.

There will be no salary retention in the deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 34-year-old had three goals and 32 points in 74 games in 2023-24 with Nashville. In the playoffs, he had one assist in six games as the Predators were eliminated in the first round by the Vancouver Canucks.

Originally drafted 12th overall by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2007 NHL Draft, McDonagh was dealt to the New York Rangers in June 2009 as part of the trade that sent Scott Gomez to Montreal. He signed with the Rangers in July 2010 and spent eight seasons on Broadway before being dealt to the Lightning in February 2018.

McDonagh helped the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021. He is a two-time NHL All-Star (2016, 2017).

He is heading into the sixth season of a seven-year, $47.25 million contract with an average annual of $6.75 million.

In 928 career NHL games, the St. Paul, Minn. native has scored 76 goals with 389 points split between the Rangers, Lightning and Predators. In 191 postseason appearances, he has 12 goals and 65 points.