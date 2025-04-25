The NHL's Department of Player Safety has suspended Tampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel one game for interference on Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov in Game 2 on Thursday night.

Hagel will miss Game 3 of the first-round series but is eligible to return for Game 4.

Barkov was forced to leave the game as a result of the hit, missing the final 10:09 minutes of the Panthers' win in Game 2. He remained down on one knee briefly after the play before skating off and going to the dressing room.

The incident occurred in the third period when Hagel hit Barkov up high, sending him down hard and into the boards. Hagel was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play.

Florida leads the best-of-seven, first-round series 2-0.