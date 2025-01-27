Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Emil Lilleberg was given a two-game suspension for interference, the Department of Player Safety announced on Monday.

The incident occurred in the second period of Tampa Bay's 2-0 loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

As Red Wings forward J.T. Compher skated into Tampa Bay's zone and passed the puck to an attacking player, Lilleberg levelled Compher with a shoulder to the head/neck area.

Lilleberg received a two-minute minor penalty on the play, and Compher, though he did finish the game, was ruled out of Monday night's game with an undisclosed injury.

Lilleberg, 23, has 11 assists in 45 games this season, his sophomore campaign in the NHL.