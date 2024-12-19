Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman J.J. Moser will be sidelined for the next 8-10 weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has scored two goals and added eight assists over 27 games with the Lightning in 2024-25, his first season in Tampa.

Moser signed a two-year, $6.75 million contract with the Lightning this summer after being acquired from the Utah Hockey Club following their transition from the Arizona Coyotes.

Selected by Coyotes in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Moser has tallied 18 goals and 64 assists over 232 career games with Arizona and Tampa Bay.