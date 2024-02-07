Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev was stretchered off the ice following a play along the boards with New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere.

Mikhail Sergachev has sustained a lower-body injury and will not return. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 8, 2024

The play occurred during the second period as Lafreniere reverse-hit Sergachev.

As Sergachev fell to the ice, Lafreniere's skate blade appeared to make contact with Sergachev's leg.

Video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter) shows that Sergachev gave the fans at Madison Square Garden a thumbs-up as he was stretchered off the ice.

The 25-year-old Russian-born blueliner has a pair of goals and 19 points in 33 games for the Bolts this season.

Sergachev was in the midst of his first game back after being out of the lineup since Dec.19 after injuring his foot in a 6-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Originally drafted ninth overall by the Montreal Canadiens, Sergachev has played seven seasons in the Sunshine State, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in the 2019-20, 2020-21 seasons.