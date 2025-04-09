Isaac Howard's collegiate career is set to continue.

The Detroit News's Connor Earegood reports the Tampa Bay Lightning's first-round pick in 2022 will be returning to Michigan State for his senior season.

The Hudson, WI native was the Big Ten Player of the Year and one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given to collegiate hockey's top player.

He appeared in 37 games for the Spartans this past season, scoring 26 goals and adding 26 assists.

Should Howard fail to come to terms with the Lightning, who took him with the 31st overall selection, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Internationally, Howard was a member of the United States' gold medal-winning team at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships in Sweden where he led the team with seven goals.

The 2025 Hobey Baker winner will be announced on Friday. Competing with Howard are Denver defenceman and Minnesota Wild prospect Zeev Buium and former Boston College and current Washington Capitals forward Ryan Leonard.