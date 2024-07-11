The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenceman J.J. Moser to a two-year, $6.75 million contract.

The deal carries an average annual value of $3.375 million.

Moser, 24, was acquired by the Bolts from the Utah Hockey Club earlier this summer along with forward Conor Geekie, a second-round pick and a seventh-round pick in exchange for defenceman Mikhail Sergachev.

The 24-year-old had five goals and 21 assists for 26 points in 80 games last season for the Arizona Coyotes, his third season in the NHL.

Drafted in the second round (No. 60 overall) in 2021, Moser has 16 goals and 56 assists for 72 points in 205 career NHL regular season games.