Lightning F Point scratched after missing team meeting
Tampa Bay Lightning - Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Published
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point has been scratched from Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins after missing a team meeting.
Point has appeared in 37 games this season for the Lightning and has 25 goals and 22 assists.
The 28-year-old has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with Tampa Bay after they selected him in the third round, 79th overall at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.The Calgary native is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning, winning the title in 2019-20 and 2020-21.