Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point has been scratched from Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins after missing a team meeting.

Point has appeared in 37 games this season for the Lightning and has 25 goals and 22 assists.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with Tampa Bay after they selected him in the third round, 79th overall at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Calgary native is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning, winning the title in 2019-20 and 2020-21.