Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov has named the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award for the second time in his career.

The award is presented by the NHL Players’ Association to the “most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted on by members of the NHLPA.

The 31-year-old forward won his second Art Ross Trophy as the NHL points leader with 121 points this season, finishing with 37 goals and 84 assists in 78 games.

Kucherov won the Ted Lindsay for the first time 2018-19 and was also a finalist last season.

More details to follow.