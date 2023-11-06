Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Monday that goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is on pace to return this month.

Cooper said Vasilevskiy, who underwent back surgery in late September, is expected to return soon after American Thanksgiving on Nov. 23.

"I'll be disappointed if it's early December," Cooper said.

Jon Cooper says Andrei Vasilevskiy is progressing from back surgery and on pace to return to #TBLightning lineup at some point after U.S. Thanksgiving.



"I'll be disappointed if it's early December." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 6, 2023

Vasilevskiy was initially ruled out for the first months of the season after undergoing the surgery address a lumbar disc herniation.

The 29-year-old played 60 games last season, posting a 34-22-4 record with a 2.65 goals-against-average and .915 save percentage.

The Tyumen, Russia native has started 415 games with the Lightning in his career, going 263-123-28 with a 2.52 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Vasilevskiy was originally selected 19th overall by the club in the 2012 NHL Draft.