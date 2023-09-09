The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward Josh Archibald on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract, general manager Julien Brisebois announced on Saturday.

“Yesterday, I was informed by Josh’s agent, and by Josh himself in a subsequent conversation, that he was not planning on playing hockey for the time being and that he would not be reporting to training camp. Consequently, Josh was placed on unconditional waivers earlier today for the purpose of terminating his contract, said Brisebois.

“We wish Josh, his wife Bailey, and their entire family the very best in their future endeavors.”

Archibald, 30, played 62 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, scoring six goals and adding six assists.

He has 45 goals and 38 assists in 305 career games with the Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, and Arizona Coyotes. He was originally selected in the sixth round (174th overall) by the Pens in the 2011 NHL Draft.

The Lightning also announced the signing of forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, $800,000 contract. Motte played 62 games between the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers last season, scoring eight goals and 11 assists. The 28-year-old has 43 goals and 81 points in 331 games with the Sens, Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Chicago Blackhawks.

He was originally selected in the fourth round (121st overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Draft.