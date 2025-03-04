The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forwards Cam Atkinson and Logan Brown on waivers, it was announced Tuesday.

Forward Walker Duehr of the San Jose Sharks cleared after being waived on Monday.

The 35-year-old Atkinson was once a prolific goal-scorer for the Columbus Blue Jackets, passing the 20-goal mark in six straight season from 2013-14 to 2018-19, where he set a career-high with 41 markers. But his scoring has dropped off in recent years as Atkinson had three goals and five assists for eight points in 36 games so far this season with Tampa.

Atkinson spent his previous three seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers but missed the entire 2022-23 season because of a herniated disc. He has 13 goals in 70 games last season before signing with the Lightning.

Brown has not yet appeared in an NHL game in 2024-25 but has seven goals and 19 points in 25 games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. He is on a one-year, $775,000 deal.

Duehr, 27, has two goals and one assist in 24 games this season split between the Calgary Flames and Sharks. He was claimed off waivers by San Jose in January.