The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed veteran forward Conor Sheary on waivers, it was announced Wednesday.

Sheary carries a $2 million cap hit and is signed through next season.

The 32-year-old has appeared in three games with the Lightning this season and is a minus-3 while playing an average of 11:01 a night.

Sheary is in his second season with the Bolts after signing with them as a free agent two summers ago. He had four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 57 games last season.

Tampa (4-2-0) will be back in action Thursday night as they host the Minnesota Wild.