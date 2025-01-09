TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point reached 600 career points with a power-play goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Thursday night.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, Michael Eyssimont and Anthony Cirelli scored goals 5:03 apart in the second period, and Ryan McDonagh had two assists.

Tampa Bay has won back-to-back games after dropping dour in a row. The Lightning moved past the Bruins into third place in the Atlantic Division.

Mason Lohrei scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves. The Bruins are 0-5-1 in their last six.

Takeaways

Bruins: Lohrei became the first Boston defenseman to score since Dec. 3. … The Bruins have gone eight games without a power-play goal.

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh got his 400th career point on Cirelli’s short-handed goal. Tampa Bay hass eight short-handed goals this season.

Key moment

With the second period winding down, Nick Paul bounced a pass off the boards in the neutral zone to Mikey Eyssimont, who skated unchecked into the Boston zone and put a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot past Swayman to make it 2-0.

Key stat

Tampa Bay is 16-3-1 when scoring four or more goals.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday. The Bruins are at Florida, and the Lightning are at New Jersey.

___

