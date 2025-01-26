Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Emil Lilleberg will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward JT Compher during Saturday's game.

The date and time of the hearing is still to be determined.

The incident occurred halfway though the opening period as Lilleberg was given a two-minute minor penalty on the play.

Detroit won the game 2-0.

Lilleberg, 23, has 11 assists in 45 games this season, his sophomore campaign in the NHL.