Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov missed Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to an illness.

The Lightning announced his absence prior to puck drop.

Kucherov, 30, appeared in all 14 games for the Lightning this season prior to Saturday and leads the team with 11 goals and 23 points.

The 5-foot-11 winger appeared in all 82 games last season for the first time since the 2018-19 season and led the team 30 goals and 113 points.

The Hurricanes defeated the Bolts 4-0 Saturday night.