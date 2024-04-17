Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov picked up his 100th assist of the season Wednesday night in the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The achievement comes just two days after Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid reached the 100-assist plateau in a game against the San Jose Sharks.

McDavid is the fourth-ever player to achieve the mark in a single season, with Kucherov being the fifth.

Hall-of-Famers Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr round out the exclusive 100-assist list.

Kucherov came into Wednesday’s regular season finale with 43 goals and 99 assists for a career-best 142 points. His previous high in both assists (83) and points (128) came in the 2018-19 season, where he won the Hart Memorial Trophy.

The 30-year-old Russian has spent his entire 11-year NHL career with the Bolts, winning two Stanley Cups and making four All-Star teams.

Kucherov and the Lightning will take on the Florida Panthers in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.