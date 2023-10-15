Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will miss Sunday's game against the Ottawa Senators and is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Stamkos, 33, played 18:11 during the Lightning's 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night and recorded two goals and three points.

The 6-foot-1 centre has appeared in both of the Lightning's games so far this season and has two goals and four points.

Stamkos finished third on the team in scoring last season behind Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, recording 34 goals and 84 points in 81 games.

The Markham, Ont., native has played his entire 16-season career with the Lightning and has 517 goals and 1,060 points in 1,005 career games.