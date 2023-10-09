The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the signing of forward Austin Watson to a one-year, $776,665 contract on Monday. He played four games with the Lightning during the preseason on a professional tryout.

The 31-year-old played 75 games for the Ottawa Senators last season, scoring nine goals and adding two assists. Watson has played nine seasons in the NHL with the Senators and Nashville Predators, recording 58 goals and 114 points in 482 games.

He was originally selected 18th overall by the Predators in the 2010 NHL Draft.