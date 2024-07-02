The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Cam Atkinson to a one-year, $900,000 deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

Atkinson, 35, recorded 13 goals and 28 points in 70 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season after missing the entire 2022-23 campaign due to injury.

The 5-foot-8 winger was bought out of the final season of his seven-year, $41.125 million deal on June 28.

Atkinson was acquired by the Flyers in 2021 in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets that saw forward Jakub Voracek go the other way.

Drafted 157th overall by the Blue Jackets in 2008, Atkinson has 249 goals and 480 points in 770 career games split between the Blue Jackets and Flyers.

The Riverside, Conn., native represented the United States twice at the World Championship and recorded seven goals and 11 points in 2018 to take home a bronze medal.