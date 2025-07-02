The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Jakob Pelletier to a three-year contract, it was announced Wednesday.

The first year of the deal is two-way contract before it converts to a one-way agreement for the final two seasons.

The 24-year-old split last season between the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers, arriving in the City of Brotherly Love in the Jan. 31 trade that sent Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost to Calgary.

Pelletier combined for seven goals and 19 points in 49 games last season, but went unqualified by the Flyers earlier this week.

Drafted No. 26 overall by the Flames in 2019, Pelletier has 11 goals and 29 points in 89 career regular season NHL games.