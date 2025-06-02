The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year contract extension with an average annual value of $2.33 million on Monday.

Gourde, 33, finished last season with the Lightning after he was acquired, along with forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Michael Eyssimont and three draft picks prior to the trade deadline.

The 5-foot-9 centre had seven goals and 31 points in 57 games split between the Kraken and Lightning last season. He added an assist in five playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the first round.

Gourde wrapped up a six-year, $31 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5.17 million.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning in 2014, Gourde has 133 goals and 347 points in 602 games split between the Lightning and Kraken.

Gourde is a two-time Stanley Cup champion after helping the Lightning to back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.