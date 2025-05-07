The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Jonas Johansson to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension carrying an average annual value of $1.25 million.

The team announced the signing on Wednesday on social media.

Johansson appeared in 19 games with the Lightning this season, recording a 9-6-3 record with an .895 save percentage, 3.13 goals against average and one shutout.

The 29-year-old was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (61st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, and made his NHL debut with Buffalo five years later in the 2019 season.

Johansson has appeared in 80 career NHL games between the Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Sabres, logging a 32-26-12 record with an .890 save percentage, 3.29 goals against average and four shutouts.

