Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman will join Sweden for the upcoming IIHF men's world championship that runs from May 10 - 26 in Czechia, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Hedman had 13 goals and 76 points in 78 games this season, his 15th with Tampa Bay. In the playoffs, he had one goal and six assists in five games as the Lightning were eliminated in the first round by the Florida Panthers.

The second overall pick by Tampa Bay in 2009, Hedman helped the Lightning win back to back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2020. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenceman in 2018.

Internationally, he won gold and bronze with Sweden at the worlds in 2017 and 2010 respectively. He has also won bronze at the U18s and two silvers at the World Juniors.

In 1,052 career NHL games, the Ornskoldsvik, Sweden native has scored 156 goals with 728 points. In 165 postseason games, he has 23 goals and 117 points.