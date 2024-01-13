OTTAWA — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the winning goal with just under five seconds left in regulation to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks Saturday.

The win gives Ottawa its first win of 2024 and snapped a five-game losing streak.

Claude Giroux, Thomas Chabot, Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson also scored for Ottawa (15-23-0), while Joonas Korpisalo turned away 14 shots.

Anthony Duclair, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kevin Labanc and Filip Zadina scored for the Sharks (10-30-3). Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 36 shots.

Zadina was able to tie the game with three minutes remaining in regulation, despite the fact the Sharks had just five shots in the third.

Trailing 2-1 the Sharks tied things early in the second.

San Jose broke in on a 2-on-1 and Vlasic, who was the trailer, beat Korpisalo for his first of the season. Less than three minutes later the Sharks took the lead after Korpisalo got tangled with Travis Hamonic and couldn’t get back into position leaving Labanc an open net.

Ottawa tied the game when Batherson made a nice pass to Tkachuk and snapped a shot past Blackwood. Batherson gave Ottawa a 4-3 lead when he picked up a Jakob Chychrun rebound and found the top corner for his 15th of the season.

The Senators led 2-1 after the opening minutes.

Giroux opened the scoring at the four-minute mark off an Artem Zub rebound and Chabot scored his first of the season with a shot from the faceoff circle.

Duclair was able to cut the lead in half with a shot from the slot midway through the period.

NOTES

Senators C Josh Norris missed his second straight game, G Anton Forsberg (groin) isn’t expected back until after the All-Star break... Mads Sogaard from AHL Belleville was recalled... Rourke Chartier returns to the lineup after missing the last 12 games... Jacob Bernard-Docker was a healthy scratch… San Jose’s Ty Emberson returned to San Jose for further evaluation with an undisclosed injury... The defenceman is considered out week-to-week.

UP NEXT

Ottawa hosts the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday, Jan. 16

The Sharks head to Buffalo to take on the Sharks Monday, Jan. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.