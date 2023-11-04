The Chicago Blackhawks activated forward Taylor Hall off the injured reserve on Saturday as the 31-year-old was in the lineup for their 5-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers.

Hall scored his first goal of the season in the opening period and had nearly 16 minutes of ice time in his return.

Hall practiced with the team on Friday after being placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 24 with a left shoulder injury.

The Calgary native now has one goal and two assists over six games with Chicago this season. He was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins in June.

The first overall pick in 2010, Hall originally hurt his shoulder in a 3-1 loss against the Bruins on Oct. 11. After head coach Luke Richardson said he was week to week, Hall missed one game before returning to the lineup.

In other roster news, the Blackhawks have assigned defenceman Isaak Phillips to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.