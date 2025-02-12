Teammates for the first time, Tkachuk brothers ready to rock at 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL - Matthew Tkachuk has vivid memories of the village.

He was eight years old. Younger brother Brady was six.

Their father, Keith, was playing at his fourth and final Olympics for the United States in men's hockey.

Dad and the boys met up one off-day and took in the sights and sounds of the sprawling campus competitors called home at the 2006 Games in Turin, Italy.

"Taking pictures with all these incredible athletes from all over the world in different sports," recalled Matthew Tkachuk, now a star forward with the Florida Panthers. "I clued into how special the Olympics were … it was a crazy experience.

"And definitely, ever since that, I've dreamt of playing in the Olympics. Hopefully that comes true."

The 2026 Games still are a year away. The Tkachuk siblings, however, are poised to take part in an appetizer to the league's return to that international showcase — the 4 Nations Face-Off.

And they're doing it as teammates for the very first time.

"Still surreal," said Brady Tkachuk, captain of the Ottawa Senators. "There's gonna be the most amount of laughs that we'll probably have in a week-and-a-half stretch."

"It's so cool to be doing this with him," Matthew added. "We just can't wait for puck drop. That's when it's really going to be special."

The NHL-run tournament that begins in Montreal and concludes in Boston on Feb. 20 — Canada, Sweden and Finland populate the rest of the field — marks the closest men's hockey has come to best-on-best competition since the 2016 World Cup.

The league went to five Olympics between 1998 and 2014 but passed on the 2018 Games for financial reasons before COVID-19 concerns ruined plans in 2022.

Russia is banned from the event because of the war in Ukraine while reigning world champion Czechia didn't make the cut.

Matthew Tkachuk said despite the condensed time frame, it isn't lost on anyone in the U.S. locker room what the 4 Nations means.

"All you have is the memories of what you created during these times," he said. "We do not take this opportunity for granted."

A Stanley Cup winner for the first time with the Panthers last June, the elder Tkachuk has been skating on the top line with Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets ahead of the Americans' opener against Finland on Thursday.

Brady, meanwhile, looks set to suit up alongside Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild and J.T. Miller of the New York Rangers.

"They're gonna bring real great elements to the group," Eichel said of the physical, in-your-face Tkachuks. "They can do so many things as players, bring so many elements. It's awesome to have them. It's special to see two brothers on the team."

U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan played alongside the bruising Keith Tkachuk for four seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes from 1998 through 2002.

"They drag their respective teams into the fight … and nobody did that better than their dad," Sullivan said. "He was one of the best power forwards in the game. These guys are following right in his footsteps."

Matthew Tkachuk, who has 57 points in 52 contests with Florida this season, has never played for the U.S. at the senior level, while Brady's only experience came last spring in a fifth-place finish at the worlds.

"We've talked about this moment playing together forever," Matthew said. "Now that it's finally happening, it's just been amazing. We're super grateful."

The Tkachuk family, who followed last season's Cup quest with the Panthers, will be on hand to watch the brothers finally battle on the same side.

"I don't think it's gonna hit home until after we get to accomplish this dream," added Brady, who has put up 44 points across 54 contests in 2024-25. "Sharing this experience together is going to be something that I know I'll remember for the rest of my life."

It's been a long time coming.

"I've been waiting nine years for this opportunity," Matthew said of the 4 Nations. "A true honour for me … super excited for a long time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.