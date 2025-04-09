SCOREBOARD

Fleury, Monahan among nominees for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. 

The award is named after Masterson, who is the only on-ice causality in NHL history after suffering a head injury during a game in 1968. 

Every team nominates a player for the award.

Arizona Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy last year after putting together a great season despite nearly retiring from hockey in 2021 due to clinical depression. 

Here's a running tally of the nominations for the award throughout the NHL. 

Boston BruinsJoonas Korpisalo

Buffalo SabresJason Zucker

Carolina HurricanesJordan Staal

Calgary FlamesJustin Kirkland

Chicago Blackhawks - Patrick Maroon

Columbus Blue JacketsSean Monahan

Edmonton OilersCalvin Pickard

Florida Panthers - Jesper Boqvist

Minnesota WildMarc-Andre Fleury

Montreal CanadiensJosh Anderson

Nashville PredatorsNick Blankenburg

New York RangersJonny Brodzinski

New York IslandersMike Reilly

Ottawa SenatorsDavid Perron

Philadelphia FlyersIvan Fedotov

Pittsburgh Penguins - Boko Imama

San Jose Sharks - Marc-Edouard Vlasic

St. Louis BluesRyan Suter

Toronto Maple Leafs - John Tavares

Vegas Golden KnightsTomas Hertl

Washington Capitals - Alex Ovechkin

