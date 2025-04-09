Fleury, Monahan among nominees for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy
The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.
The award is named after Masterson, who is the only on-ice causality in NHL history after suffering a head injury during a game in 1968.
Every team nominates a player for the award.
Arizona Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy last year after putting together a great season despite nearly retiring from hockey in 2021 due to clinical depression.
Here's a running tally of the nominations for the award throughout the NHL.
Boston Bruins - Joonas Korpisalo
Carolina Hurricanes - Jordan Staal
Calgary Flames - Justin Kirkland
Chicago Blackhawks - Patrick Maroon
Columbus Blue Jackets - Sean Monahan
Edmonton Oilers - Calvin Pickard
Florida Panthers - Jesper Boqvist
Minnesota Wild - Marc-Andre Fleury
Montreal Canadiens - Josh Anderson
Nashville Predators - Nick Blankenburg
New York Rangers - Jonny Brodzinski
New York Islanders - Mike Reilly
Ottawa Senators - David Perron
Philadelphia Flyers - Ivan Fedotov
Pittsburgh Penguins - Boko Imama
San Jose Sharks - Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Toronto Maple Leafs - John Tavares
Vegas Golden Knights - Tomas Hertl
Washington Capitals - Alex Ovechkin