The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

The award is named after Masterson, who is the only on-ice causality in NHL history after suffering a head injury during a game in 1968.

Every team nominates a player for the award.

Arizona Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy last year after putting together a great season despite nearly retiring from hockey in 2021 due to clinical depression.

Here's a running tally of the nominations for the award throughout the NHL.

Boston Bruins - Joonas Korpisalo

Buffalo Sabres - Jason Zucker

Carolina Hurricanes - Jordan Staal

Calgary Flames - Justin Kirkland

Chicago Blackhawks - Patrick Maroon

Columbus Blue Jackets - Sean Monahan

Edmonton Oilers - Calvin Pickard

Florida Panthers - Jesper Boqvist

Minnesota Wild - Marc-Andre Fleury

Montreal Canadiens - Josh Anderson

Nashville Predators - Nick Blankenburg

New York Rangers - Jonny Brodzinski

New York Islanders - Mike Reilly

Ottawa Senators - David Perron

Philadelphia Flyers - Ivan Fedotov

Pittsburgh Penguins - Boko Imama

San Jose Sharks - Marc-Edouard Vlasic

St. Louis Blues - Ryan Suter

Toronto Maple Leafs - John Tavares

Vegas Golden Knights - Tomas Hertl

Washington Capitals - Alex Ovechkin