The 2026 Winter Olympics don't kick off until next February, but we'll have an idea who's playing hockey in Italy well before then.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports each team will name its first six roster members in June, according to the current plan.

The remainder of the rosters will be announced in December.

Play in Milan is set to begin on Feb. 5 and conclude on Feb. 22.

The 2026 Winter Games marks the return of NHL players to the competition for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games and the sixth time overall.

Canada won the last gold medal featuring NHL players in Russia, defeating Sweden 3-0 in the final on goals from Jonathan Toews, Sidney Crosby and Chris Kunitz.

Finland is the defending champion, defeating the Russian Olympic Committee team, 2-1, in the final.

The status of the Russian entry in the 2026 tournament remains undecided. Both Russia and Belarus have been banned from IIHF competition through 2025 due to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Olympic hockey groups (as they stand):

Group A - Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and Italy*

Group B - Finland, Germany, Czechia and Denmark

Group C - Russia**, United States, Slovakia and Latvia

* - Host nation

** - Status unknown