Three-time Olympic gold medalist Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leafs star defenceman Morgan Rielly have had their first child, announcing on Instagram the birth of a baby boy named McCormick.

Virtue, a 35-year-old native of London, Ont., had a prolific career as an ice dancer with partner Scott Moir, competing in three Olympics and winning five total medals.

Rielly, a 30-year-old from Vancouver, is a veteran of 11 NHL seasons with the Maple Leafs.

The couple have been married since 2023 and announced Virtue was pregnant in May.