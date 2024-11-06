Injured Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko participated in some drills at practice on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Demko hasn't played since Game 1 of last season's opening round against the Nashville Predators due to a popliteus muscle injury on the back of his knee.

The 28-year-old posted a 2.45 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage over 51 games with the Canucks in last season, his eighth in Vancouver.

Vancouver is 6-2-3 this season and have won the first two games on their current three-game road swing.