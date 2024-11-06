Demko participates in practice drills with Canucks
Injured Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko participated in some drills at practice on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.
Demko hasn't played since Game 1 of last season's opening round against the Nashville Predators due to a popliteus muscle injury on the back of his knee.
The 28-year-old posted a 2.45 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage over 51 games with the Canucks in last season, his eighth in Vancouver.
Vancouver is 6-2-3 this season and have won the first two games on their current three-game road swing.