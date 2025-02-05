VANCOUVER - Thatcher Demko stopped all 25 shots he faced and the Vancouver Canucks blanked the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Tuesday.

It was the American goalie’s first shutout of the season and the ninth of his NHL career.

Jake DeBrusk buried his team-leading 19th goal of the season for the Canucks (24-18-11) early in the second period to open the scoring.

He later set up Brock Boeser for a power-play tally midway through the third. Filip Hronek contributed two assists, and Drew O'Connor added an empty-net goal — his first as a Canuck — with 8.7 seconds left in the game.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves for the Avalanche (31-22-2), who allowed a goal for the first time in three games.

The game got chippy in the final frame, with multiple scrums erupting and officials doling out 26 minutes worth of penalties across the period — including a game misconduct to Colorado's Miles Wood for poking his stick into the groin of Vancouver forward Linus Karlsson.

The Canucks now have points in five of their last six contests (4-1-1).

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: The team played without captain Quinn Hughes for a second straight game. The star defenceman skated briefly on Tuesday morning, but head coach Rick Tocchet said holding him out was "the right move" and that the undisclosed injury would be evaluated "day by day."

Avalanche: DeBrusk's goal at the 4:26 mark of the second period snapped a 146-minute 55-second shutout streak for Blackwood. Colorado came into the game having outscored its opponents 9-5 in the previous three outings.

KEY MOMENT

Demko made a series of stunning stops midway through the second period to preserve the Canucks' one-goal advantage. The American netminder batted away Cale Makar's shot from the slot then, moments later, slid all the way across his crease to kick away Artturi Lehkonen's shot with the toe of his left skate. Cheers of "Let's go Demko!" emanated throughout the rink during the ensuing TV timeout.

KEY STAT

The Canucks' power play has been clicking recently, going 5-for-16 over the last five games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Avalanche: Continue a Canadian road swing Thursday against the Calgary Flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.