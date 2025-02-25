The Gr8 Chase - Follow Ovechkin's pursuit of The Great One
Just 13 to go.
Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is closing in fast towards breaking the career NHL goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky.
He entered the season 42 short of breaking the regular-season record by “The Great One” that long seemed unapproachable. The Great 8, after climbing past Mike Gartner (708), Esposito (717), Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741) and Jagr (766), scored goal No. 802 on Dec. 23, 2022, to move past Gordie Howe and into second behind Gretzky (894).
Follow Ovechkin's 'Gr8 Chase' down the stretch of the NHL regular season:
The Gr8 Chase
|Date
|Opponent
|Goal(s)
|Career Total
|Tuesday, February 25
|Calgary
|Thursday, February 27
|St. Louis
|Saturday, March 1
|Tampa Bay
|Monday, March 3
|Ottawa
|Wednesday, March 5
|at NY Rangers
|Friday, March 7
|Detroit
|Sunday, March 9
|Seattle
|Tuesday, March 11
|at Anaheim
|Thursday, March 13
|at Los Angeles
|Saturday, March 15
|at San Jose
|Tuesday, March 18
|Detroit
|Thursday, March 20
|Philadelphia
|Saturday, March 22
|Florida
|Tuesday, March 25
|at Winnipeg
|Thursday, March 27
|at Minnesota
|Sunday, March 30
|Buffalo
|Tuesday, April 1
|at Boston
|Wednesday, April 2
|at Carolina
|Friday, April 4
|Chicago
|Sunday, April 6
|at NY Islanders
|Thursday, April 10
|Carolina
|Saturday, April 12
|at Columbus
|Sunday, April 13
|Columbus
|Tuesday, April 15
|at NY Islanders
|Thursday, April 17
|at Pittsburgh
NHL All-Time Goals Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|Career Games Played
|Career NHL Goals
|1
|Wayne Gretzky
|1,487
|894
|2
|Alex Ovechkin
|1,467
|882
|3
|Gordie Howe
|1,767
|801
|4
|Jaromir Jagr
|1,733
|766
|5
|Brett Hull
|1,269
|741
|6
|Marcel Dionne
|1,348
|731
|7
|Phil Esposito
|1,282
|717
|8
|Mike Gartner
|1,432
|708
|9
|Mark Messier
|1,756
|694
|10
|Steve Yzerman
|1,514
|692