The Gr8 Chase - Follow Ovechkin's pursuit of The Great One

Just 13 to go.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is closing in fast towards breaking the career NHL goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky.

He entered the season 42 short of breaking the regular-season record by “The Great One” that long seemed unapproachable. The Great 8, after climbing past Mike Gartner (708), Esposito (717), Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741) and Jagr (766), scored goal No. 802 on Dec. 23, 2022, to move past Gordie Howe and into second behind Gretzky (894).

Follow Ovechkin's 'Gr8 Chase' down the stretch of the NHL regular season: 

 

Date Opponent Goal(s) Career Total
Tuesday, February 25 Calgary    
Thursday, February 27 St. Louis    
Saturday, March 1 Tampa Bay    
Monday, March 3 Ottawa    
Wednesday, March 5 at NY Rangers    
Friday, March 7 Detroit    
Sunday, March 9 Seattle    
Tuesday, March 11 at Anaheim    
Thursday, March 13 at Los Angeles    
Saturday, March 15 at San Jose    
Tuesday, March 18 Detroit    
Thursday, March 20 Philadelphia    
Saturday, March 22 Florida    
Tuesday, March 25 at Winnipeg    
Thursday, March 27 at Minnesota    
Sunday, March 30 Buffalo    
Tuesday, April 1 at Boston    
Wednesday, April 2 at Carolina    
Friday, April 4 Chicago    
Sunday, April 6 at NY Islanders    
Thursday, April 10 Carolina    
Saturday, April 12 at Columbus    
Sunday, April 13 Columbus    
Tuesday, April 15 at NY Islanders    
Thursday, April 17 at Pittsburgh    

 

NHL All-Time Goals Leaders

Rank Player Career Games Played Career NHL Goals 
1 Wayne Gretzky 1,487 894
2 Alex Ovechkin 1,467 882
3 Gordie Howe 1,767 801
4 Jaromir Jagr 1,733 766
5 Brett Hull 1,269 741
6 Marcel Dionne 1,348 731
7 Phil Esposito 1,282 717
8 Mike Gartner 1,432 708
9 Mark Messier 1,756 694
10 Steve Yzerman 1,514 692

 

 

