Just 13 to go.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is closing in fast towards breaking the career NHL goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky.

He entered the season 42 short of breaking the regular-season record by “The Great One” that long seemed unapproachable. The Great 8, after climbing past Mike Gartner (708), Esposito (717), Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741) and Jagr (766), scored goal No. 802 on Dec. 23, 2022, to move past Gordie Howe and into second behind Gretzky (894).

Follow Ovechkin's 'Gr8 Chase' down the stretch of the NHL regular season:

The Gr8 Chase Date Opponent Goal(s) Career Total Tuesday, February 25 Calgary Thursday, February 27 St. Louis Saturday, March 1 Tampa Bay Monday, March 3 Ottawa Wednesday, March 5 at NY Rangers Friday, March 7 Detroit Sunday, March 9 Seattle Tuesday, March 11 at Anaheim Thursday, March 13 at Los Angeles Saturday, March 15 at San Jose Tuesday, March 18 Detroit Thursday, March 20 Philadelphia Saturday, March 22 Florida Tuesday, March 25 at Winnipeg Thursday, March 27 at Minnesota Sunday, March 30 Buffalo Tuesday, April 1 at Boston Wednesday, April 2 at Carolina Friday, April 4 Chicago Sunday, April 6 at NY Islanders Thursday, April 10 Carolina Saturday, April 12 at Columbus Sunday, April 13 Columbus Tuesday, April 15 at NY Islanders Thursday, April 17 at Pittsburgh