The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens debuts Wednesday, Sept. 18 on Crave

Crave's new original docuseries, The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens, presented by Bell, premieres on Wednesday, September 18.

The eight-episode, one-hour series is produced by Fair-Play in collaboration with Crave, and offers a rare, inside look at one of hockey’s most iconic clubs during their recent 2023-2024 season.

The series is available to Crave audiences in English and French, with the English version featuring narration by Canadian media personality George Stroumboulopoulos.

The Montreal Canadiens played their 2023-2024 season with the sole objective of re-establishing the team as an NHL powerhouse. The docuseries takes viewers up close with players, coaches, executives, and diehard Habs fans, and tells the behind-the-scenes story of a great sports organization undergoing profound change.

From the season-opening golf tournament, to training camp, to the excitement of the home opener, exclusive interviews with the team’s elite players including Nick Suzuki, Cole Caulfield, Mike Matheson, Juraj Slafkovsky, and others, offer a glimpse into never-before-seen moments, both on and off the ice.

Click here to subscribe to Crave.