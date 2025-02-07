Carey Price remembers the unending pressure.

The nation's eyes turn to the crease every time Canada laces up its skates and straps on the pads at an international hockey tournament. The intense goaltending spotlight — regardless of the level — can be all-encompassing.

Price was under that microscope at the 2007 world junior hockey championship and the 2014 Olympics before again taking centre stage at the 2016 World Cup.

"Those types of situations are why you play," he said. "To have that nervous energy before a game is something that I miss the most."

Price, whose decorated career with the Montreal Canadiens ended for good in April 2022 because of injury, was the next netminding star on a long list of talent to don the red Maple Leaf after Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur and Roberto Luongo.

Canada doesn't possess close to the same Hall of Fame pedigree heading into the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Price, however, has faith the country's puck-stoppers can rise to the challenge.

Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal's Sam Montembeault received the nod from the national program's brain trust when rosters were announced in early December.

On a Canadian team packed with offensive stars led by Connor McDavid up front and Cale Makar on defence, goaltending was always going to be a talking point.

And their stat lines, to be fair, don't exactly jump off the page.

Hill currently owns the NHL's No. 33 save percentage at .900 among goaltenders with at least 18 appearances this season, while Binnington sits 35th at .899. Montembeault is 37th at .898.

Heading into Friday's action, nine Canadian-born goaltenders had better numbers, including Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals, who's third in the NHL at .923. Darcy Kuemper (.919) of the Los Angeles Kings is fourth, while Mackenzie Blackwood (.918) of the Colorado Avalanche is sixth.

The United States, meanwhile, appears to have a significant advantage between the pipes with Winnipeg Jets standout Connor Hellebuyck and his impressive .925 save percentage.

The 4 Nations, however, is a short, high-stakes tournament comprised of three round-robin games each for Canada, the U.S., Sweden and Finland beginning Wednesday ahead of a winner-take-all final Feb. 20.

The three Canadian options have faced tough tests in the past. Binnington and Hill hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2019 and 2023, respectively. Montembeault helped Canada capture gold at the 2023 world championship.

"They've had success," Price said. "They've stepped up on the biggest stages."

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, one of Canada's netminders currently with a better save percentage than Hill, Binnington and Montembeault, also has confidence in whoever gets the ultimate nod.

"I wish the three Canadian boys the best," said the veteran playing what is expected to be his final NHL season. "There's always pressure as a goalie — it doesn't matter where you play, right? — but they'll do fine. Everybody's already talking, putting them down already, and I don't like that.

"Three good goalies."

McDavid also believes the country's three-headed crease monster will rise to the occasion.

"Two Cups between the three," he said. "Goalies that I've gone up against a lot and have a lot of respect for. I'm sure they'll do the job. I expect goaltending not to be an issue."

That could very well be the case, but it's a conversation Canadian hockey fans aren't used to with the senior men's team as the country prepares for the NHL's Olympic return in 2026.

Barring injury, Price likely would have been the No. 1 option at the 2018 Games had the league not skipped the global showcase for financial reasons. The NHL also missed out in 2022 because of COVID-19 after going five times between 1998 and 2014.

"Definitely disappointing … those opportunities are so rare," Price said. "They don't come along very often and you're only in your prime for so long. Every opportunity you get is a blessing."

Price added that playing for the national team becomes fairly straightforward in the end once a goaltender takes a breath and looks around the talent-filled locker room.

"It's an honour and it's something special," he said. "Worry about just doing your job."

Canada's trio at the 4 Nations will endeavour to do the same.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.