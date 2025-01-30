OTTAWA - Thomas Chabot scored in overtime to earn the Ottawa Senators some retribution in their 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Special teams were the overall difference for the Senators.

Ottawa (27-20-4) scored two power-play goals, a short-handed penalty shot and short-handed goal to beat the league-leading Capitals.

This was in stark contrast to the last time the two teams met two weeks ago when Washington (35-11-6) earned a 1-0 overtime win.

Ottawa is now 4-0-1 in its last five at home with the lone blemish coming at the hands of the Capitals, who completed a five-game road trip.

A back-and-forth third period saw the teams exchange goals and chances.

Dylan Strome made it a one-goal game with a power-play goal but Ottawa made it 4-2 with Jake Sanderson scoring on the power play.

Ottawa was awarded its second short-handed penalty shot of the game when Shane Pinto was hauled down by Aliaksei Protas, but failed to convert on the opportunity. Alex Ovechkin made it 4-3 with his 23rd of the season on the power play.

Strome scored his second 90 seconds later, finding a loose puck during a scramble in front of Anton Forsberg.

After a scoreless first, the teams combined for four goals in the second.

Ottawa opened the scoring with a power-play goal after David Perron’s pass deflected off Ridley Greig’s skate in front. It marked Perron’s first point of the season.

Connor McMichael tied it with a pretty wrist shot that beat Forsberg to the glove side.

The Senators then went on to score two goals 38 seconds apart.

With the Senators on the penalty kill Josh Norris was awarded a penalty shot after John Carlson pulled him down. Norris made no mistake beating Lindgren and seconds later Shane Pinto buried a Norris rebound shorthanded to give Ottawa a 3-1 lead.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa’s penalty kill was solid, scoring two short-handed goals.

Capitals: Washington’s special teams struggled Thursday going 1-for-6 on the power play and giving up two short-handed goals and two power-play goals.

Up next

Senators: Host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Capitals: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.