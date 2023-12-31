The Ottawa Senators are set to get Thomas Chabot back to the lineup as TSN's Claire Hanna reports he will play Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Chabot, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve on Dec. 7 with a lower-body injury, has only played in nine games this season due to injures.

The 26-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Que., skated in a non-contact jersey on Dec. 29.

Hanna also adds that Shane Pinto‘s spot in the Sens' locker room is back.

Pinto was been suspended for 41 games in October by the National Hockey League for activities related to sports wagering.